Trump's plan to end Ukraine conflict to be presented in coming days

A peace plan for Ukraine will be presented by Washington at the Munich Security Conference, which will be held on February 14-16.

A little earlier, on February 12, a representative of US President Donald Trump will gather foreign ministers of the most influential EU countries, Ukraine and top EU officials to familiarize themselves with this peace plan.

Some of the provisions have already leaked to the press: it envisages freezing hostilities along the current line of contact between troops, with Ukraine's NATO membership taken off the agenda for a long time, if not forever.