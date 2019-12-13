EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Trump's plans: U.S. threatens NATO with denial of funding

Trump's plans: U.S. threatens NATO with denial of funding

Future US Vice President JD Vance announced that Washington will refuse to fund NATO if the EU does not leave Site X alone. This was in response to the European Commission's statement that they see their task as effective censorship of social networks.

It also became known that the future administration is going to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and is also ready to block the WHO Anti-Pandemic Agreement. Moreover, the US may even withdraw from the World Health Organization again, as it was in the first cadence of Donald Trump.

One of the future president's advisers also spoke out about the course of the Ukrainian conflict: he said that Kiev should forget about Crimea and become more rational in its demands. However, this statement was later denied, but this statement gives a certain idea of the format of the discussion of Trump's plans.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All