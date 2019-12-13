3.29 RUB
3.60 USD
3.79 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyRegionsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Trump's team faces threats - future officials subjected to swatting and terrorist threats
Trump spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the future president's appointees are being massively targeted by threats. They are advised to be wary of explosive devices.
The so-called swatting, i.e. the unwarranted summoning of police to the home of a person who is being harassed, has taken on a massive scale. Family and friends of would-be officials have also been threatened.
Trump's spokeswoman noted that the authorities are extremely passive in suppressing these crimes. This carries the most serious threat to American democracy, Leavitt points out.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All