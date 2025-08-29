Turkey Halts All Trade with Israel

Turkey has expanded its anti-Israeli measures. Ankara has ceased all trade with Israel, banned its ships from entering Israeli ports, and closed its airspace to Israeli aircraft, reports Anadolu, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

These new restrictions effectively extend the trade embargo Turkey imposed approximately 15 months ago, creating uncertainty for vessel operators and freight handlers in the region. Previously, the Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's attacks on Syria and called for support of Damascus.

Meanwhile, sources within the Ansar Allah movement confirmed the death of the leader of the Yemeni government formed by the Houthi rebels. Ahmed Ghaleb Ar-Rahawi was killed on August 28 as a result of an Israeli strike on Sana'a, which is under the control of the insurgents. The Houthi leader was in a residential building on the southern outskirts of the city. The attack also claimed the lives of three of his associates.