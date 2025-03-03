Reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border confirm the halt of US supplies to the AFU, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said before the start of the government meeting. RIA Novosti informs.

Last night, the Fox News television channel reported, citing a senior White House official, that the United States is suspending all military aid to Ukraine until the American president decides that Kiev is showing its openness to peace talks.

"Reports coming from the border, from our hub in Yasionka, confirm the statements of the American side," he said.

Rzeszow is the hub for weapons and humanitarian aid supplies to Kiev from the EU and the United States. The main flow of foreign military aid passes through the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. As Bloomberg reported, the airport receives up to 90 percent of military cargoes destined for Ukraine and is also the main transit point for foreign officials traveling to Kiev.

According to the PM, the situation is serious and requires special concentration on the part of the government.

"We will take decisions that will require the full solidarity of the state, of your agencies. Days and weeks are coming when it is absolutely necessary to suspend fruitless discussions, <...> disputes, coalition misunderstandings," Tusk emphasized.

As the head of the government added, there is no reason to think that the statements of the American side are just words.

"This, of course, puts Europe, Ukraine, Poland in a more difficult situation, but we have to overcome it," the Prime Minister said.

On Friday, February 28, Trump and Zelensky had a meeting. It was expected that they would sign an agreement on rare earth metals, instead an argy bargy happened. According to Fox News, the American leader kicked the head of the Kiev regime out of the White House, and the deal collapsed.