Two NATO officials detained on charges of corruption and money laundering

In Belgium, two NATO officials have been detained on charges of corruption and money laundering related to arms supplies. The arrests occurred several hours ago, with similar operations taking place in other countries as well. This information is reported by BELTA, citing material from the Austrian publication eXXpress.

According to Belgian prosecutors, two suspects were taken into custody, and searches were conducted in the municipality of Bredene in West Flanders. It has also been reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for one of the individuals involved.

Initial investigations indicate that corruption was involved in the signing of arms supply contracts. There are also early signs of money laundering. It is alleged that NATO personnel transmitted confidential information to arms companies.

NATO officials confirm that arrests have been made in several other nations. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated during a meeting of foreign ministers in Turkey that the alliance is closely cooperating with law enforcement agencies and intends to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations. Stoltenberg emphasized that these arrests resulted from an investigation initiated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

Belgian authorities report that investigations into the allegations are also underway in Luxembourg, Spain, and the Netherlands. Potential criminal offenses related to this case include membership in a criminal organization, active and passive corruption, and money laundering.