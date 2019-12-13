PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

U.S. Congress preparing deal to buy Greenland

On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, Washington may try to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark in order to ensure the acquisition of Greenland.

This is stated in a bill prepared by Republicans, which is called “Let's return Greenland to its former glory”. Its co-sponsors so far include 10 congressmen. If the project is accepted, Trump will have the opportunity to begin negotiations with Denmark on the purchase of the island.

So far, all five parties of Greenland's parliament have spoken out against Trump's idea to annex the territory to the United States. They have declared their desire for independence.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All