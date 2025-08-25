3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.49 BYN
U.S. May Impose Sanctions on EU over Digital Services Law
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The White House may impose sanctions on the European Union or member state officials over digital services.
According to Reuters, the Trump's administration has ordered its diplomats in Europe to step up efforts to counter the law and to launch a lobbying campaign to build European opposition to the document.
The U.S. believes that the law stifles free speech and imposes significant additional costs on American technology companies.