U.S. May Withdraw Command of NATO Forces in Europe

Recently, there has been speculation that the United States may withdraw from its command of NATO forces in Europe. The administration of President Donald Trump is contemplating this significant change, as reported by BELTA, referencing the American TV channel NBC News.

"For nearly 75 years, it has been the sole responsibility of the United States to appoint a four-star general to oversee all NATO military operations in Europe. However, the Trump administration is considering altering this situation," notes the network.