U.S. Opposes EU Plan to Transfer Frozen Russian Assets to Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1637e030-7898-4eba-8ef8-429c4119f315/conversions/b683107b-8ad2-46bd-a088-acab94935b72-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1637e030-7898-4eba-8ef8-429c4119f315/conversions/b683107b-8ad2-46bd-a088-acab94935b72-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1637e030-7898-4eba-8ef8-429c4119f315/conversions/b683107b-8ad2-46bd-a088-acab94935b72-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1637e030-7898-4eba-8ef8-429c4119f315/conversions/b683107b-8ad2-46bd-a088-acab94935b72-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU's plans to provide Ukraine with a $140 billion loan to continue the war are in jeopardy. According to Bloomberg, the United States has categorically opposed the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Kiev.

Washington believes that confiscations and expropriations could collapse the global financial system, which is based on trust between agents and does not allow for the possibility of funds being appropriated by anyone without trial.