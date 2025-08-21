3.70 BYN
U.S. Restricts Information Sharing on Ukraine Peace Talks
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States has stopped sharing intelligence with the Five Eyes alliance partners on Ukraine peace talks, CBS reports.
The alliance includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The corresponding directive was issued by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
However, it is noted that the restrictions do not apply to the exchange of diplomatic or military operational information, such as information that the United States shares with the Ukrainian military to facilitate their operations.