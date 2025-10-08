U.S. Senate Fails to Approve Federal Government Funding Bill for the Sixth Time

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/823e6760-798b-405b-b6e1-a67a5b26c62d/conversions/96721142-8693-4006-ac76-1e98d7a5c1c0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/823e6760-798b-405b-b6e1-a67a5b26c62d/conversions/96721142-8693-4006-ac76-1e98d7a5c1c0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/823e6760-798b-405b-b6e1-a67a5b26c62d/conversions/96721142-8693-4006-ac76-1e98d7a5c1c0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/823e6760-798b-405b-b6e1-a67a5b26c62d/conversions/96721142-8693-4006-ac76-1e98d7a5c1c0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. shutdown continues. For the sixth consecutive time, the Senate failed to vote on bills aimed at restoring at least partial funding to the federal government. The initiative failed to secure the required 60 votes. The consequences are already tangible: mass layoffs and wage cuts.

The Internal Revenue Service has placed nearly half its employees on forced furlough. Mass layoffs and payment disruptions have previously been reported in other agencies.