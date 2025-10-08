3.69 BYN
U.S. Senate Fails to Approve Federal Government Funding Bill for the Sixth Time
The U.S. shutdown continues. For the sixth consecutive time, the Senate failed to vote on bills aimed at restoring at least partial funding to the federal government. The initiative failed to secure the required 60 votes. The consequences are already tangible: mass layoffs and wage cuts.
The Internal Revenue Service has placed nearly half its employees on forced furlough. Mass layoffs and payment disruptions have previously been reported in other agencies.
Problems have also affected the aviation industry. The Secretary of Transportation reported flight delays, half of which are due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. Meanwhile, according to Le Monde, companies are trying to justify hiring cuts and layoffs by citing the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies.