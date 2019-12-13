EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
U.S. State Department Supports Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk Region

The U.S. State Department has supported a new Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk Region, confirming the political significance of the conflict, which resulted in numerous Ukrainian military casualties.

According to Antony Blinken, Kyiv's position in Kursk is crucial as it will impact future negotiations. Meanwhile, the outgoing Biden administration, following Trump's victory, has significantly accelerated military supplies to Ukraine, which the Republican has promised to review.

