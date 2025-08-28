U.S. Welcomes Return of UN Sanctions against Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29f6326b-ba4b-4022-b427-5dec25f7e200/conversions/cd6ae9b9-d504-41ff-9e8d-967fedec3bb4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29f6326b-ba4b-4022-b427-5dec25f7e200/conversions/cd6ae9b9-d504-41ff-9e8d-967fedec3bb4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29f6326b-ba4b-4022-b427-5dec25f7e200/conversions/cd6ae9b9-d504-41ff-9e8d-967fedec3bb4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29f6326b-ba4b-4022-b427-5dec25f7e200/conversions/cd6ae9b9-d504-41ff-9e8d-967fedec3bb4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States welcomes the launch of the procedure by European countries to restore UN sanctions against Iran. At the same time, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio noted that Washington remains ready for dialogue with Tehran to resolve disagreements on the nuclear dossier.

The EU3 notified the State Department of its intention to use the mechanism to restore sanctions the day before.

As reported by the Axios portal, France, Germany and Great Britain believe that Iran is violating its obligations under the nuclear deal and is not taking specific steps to rectify the situation.