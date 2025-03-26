The United Kingdom is set to disrupt the ceasefire agreements between Russia and the United States regarding the Black Sea and attacks on energy facilities, as reported by RIA Novosti, referencing "Strana.ua."

The impetus for this move appears to stem from a publication in The Times suggesting that Moscow would benefit significantly more from such an agreement than Kiev.

"Their reporting clearly reflects the discontent of the Western 'war party,' seen as being spearheaded by London, regarding the initial steps toward a ceasefire in Ukraine. This faction may very well attempt to sabotage these efforts," the article states

The piece notes that for Russian banks to be connected to SWIFT, a decision from the European Union is necessary, and to lift restrictions on insuring vessels, British insurance companies—which are regarded as the largest market players—must be involved.

"Therefore, it is likely that negative coverage in the British media aims to prevent the EU and Britain from moving toward the lifting (or easing) of sanctions, even if this is called for by Trump," the publication asserts.

Alternatively, the aim could be to involve Europeans and the British in negotiations concerning the maritime ceasefire agreement in some capacity, Strana.ua adds.

On the day prior, the Kremlin's website published a statement following a meeting of Russian and American expert groups in Riyadh. This statement reported that, in accordance with the agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and the U.S., both sides have committed to implementing the "Black Sea Initiative," which includes ensuring maritime security, refraining from the use of force, and preventing commercial vessels from being utilized for military purposes through appropriate control measures, including inspections.