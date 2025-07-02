3.77 BYN
UK to Get Fighter Jets Capable of Carrying Nuclear Weapons by 2030
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The UK will have aerial platforms capable of carrying nuclear weapons by 2030, announced the Minister of Defence. Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed that London plans to purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets from the United States, capable of carrying the tactical thermonuclear B61-12 bombs.
The aircraft will be based at an airbase in Norfolk, in eastern England. This marks the return of nuclear-capable aircraft to the skies over Britain. Currently, the UK's nuclear arsenal is exclusively deployed on four submarines, which carry American Trident-2 ballistic missiles.