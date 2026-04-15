UK Unveils 120,000-Drone Package for Ukraine in Largest-Ever UAV Aid Boost

Britain has announced the largest drone-support programme in its history, pledging to deliver around 120,000 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types to Ukraine by the end of the year.

The UK Ministry of Defence said the massive shipment of drones will be accompanied by more than $4 billion in additional military assistance, including proceeds from frozen Russian assets. Bloomberg reports that thousands of artillery shells will also be sent as part of the package.

Defence Secretary John Healey declared: “Drones have defined the character of this war. They will play a decisive role in its outcome. That is why today I am announcing Britain’s largest-ever drone package for Ukraine. More than 120,000 new unmanned aerial vehicles will be delivered from the United Kingdom to Ukraine throughout this year.”