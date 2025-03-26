Ukraine Attempts to Strike Glebovskoye Gas Storage Facility in Crimea

On March 25 and continuing into the night of March 26, Ukrainian forces once again launched drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure in Crimea, as well as in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, reported RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"On the night of March 26, 2025, two Ukrainian strike drones were intercepted by air defense systems off the coast of Crimea near Cape Tarkhankut. Their intended target was the ground equipment of the Glebovskoye underground gas storage facility," the statement read.

Additionally, the ministry noted that on March 26, around 4:45 AM Moscow time, an attack by a Ukrainian drone on the facility of PJSC "Rosseti Center - Bryanskenergo" in Bryansk Region led to the disconnection of a 10 kV high-voltage line, leaving consumers in the Komarichsky district without electricity.