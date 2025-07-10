3.76 BYN
Ukraine Criticized for Human Rights Violations
EU Commissioner O’Flaherty sharply criticized the human rights situation in Ukraine. The European Union representative was especially outraged that Kiev manages to impose sanctions against its own citizens, such as banning them from using their bank accounts or traveling abroad.
Brussels also considers it unacceptable to intimidate journalists, lawyers, and civil society representatives, as well as to pressure ordinary citizens. The detention of people on the streets with the aim of sending them to the front lines is also considered a violation of human rights, the commissioner pointed out. Kiev is unlikely to respond to these statements: all of this—tools for maintaining Zelensky’s power—is something he cannot abandon.
Earlier, the results of recent social surveys were published. It turned out that in the event of elections, Zelensky would lose to several opponents—military and intelligence figures such as Zaluzhny, Syrskyi, and Budanov. Zelensky's support is only around 40%, while his competitors enjoy one and a half to twice as much support. When the issue of power is so critical, human rights take a back seat.