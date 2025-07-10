EU Commissioner O’Flaherty sharply criticized the human rights situation in Ukraine. The European Union representative was especially outraged that Kiev manages to impose sanctions against its own citizens, such as banning them from using their bank accounts or traveling abroad.

Brussels also considers it unacceptable to intimidate journalists, lawyers, and civil society representatives, as well as to pressure ordinary citizens. The detention of people on the streets with the aim of sending them to the front lines is also considered a violation of human rights, the commissioner pointed out. Kiev is unlikely to respond to these statements: all of this—tools for maintaining Zelensky’s power—is something he cannot abandon.