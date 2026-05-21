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In the Luhansk People's Republic, the Kyiv regime carried out a horrific terrorist attack against civilians. Ukrainian drones struck a college in Starobelsk. Six people were killed, another 15 are missing, and over 40 were injured.

According to LPR head Leonid Pasechnik, up to 86 people – teenagers aged 14 to 18 – may have been in the dormitory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack a terrorist attack. According to the Russian leader, the strike was not accidental. There were no military or intelligence facilities nearby. This further confirms the neo-Nazi nature of the Kyiv regime. The Ministry of Defense has received orders to prepare a response to the attack on Starobelsk. Yana Lantratova, Human Rights Commissioner for Russia:

"A terrible tragedy occurred in the LPR last night. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a targeted strike on sleeping children. Enemy UAVs attacked the academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of Luhansk Pedagogical University. We expect international organizations to respond to this deliberate strike on a civilian facility where children study and live. We also expect an appropriate assessment of the incident from the international community. Such actions, under international humanitarian law, can and should be considered a war crime."

Rescue operations are underway at the site of the tragedy. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case for terrorism. The Russian Foreign Ministry is confident that the strikes were carried out with the assistance of NATO specialists and were carried out deliberately. Six Ukrainian drones attacked the same location in three waves. There is no reason to believe that the drones could have hit the dormitory because they were shot down or deviated from their course.

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry:

"We understand that Ukraine didn't do this on its own. In any case, they relied on intelligence provided by Ukraine's Western partners, as well as on weapons purchased with funds provided primarily by the European Union and its European partners. They were even produced or assembled in Ukraine, but from components supplied by Westerners supporting the Ukrainian terrorist war."

Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which will take place on May 22 at 10:00 PM Minsk time.