The Ukrainian Parliament, known as the Verkhovna Rada, voted in favor of this extension. As reported by BELTA, a staggering 357 deputies supported the motion, while only one voted against it.

Before this vote, President Zelensky submitted legislative proposals to the Verkhovna Rada for the continuation of martial law and mobilization, extending from May 9 for an additional 90 days, concluding on August 6. These documents have been made available on the parliament's official website.

As highlighted by the publication "Strana," the voting in the Verkhovna Rada occurred against a backdrop of several concerning developments for Zelensky.

The first issue is the gradual intensification of internal political strife in Ukraine, spurred by expectations of a forthcoming ceasefire and the subsequent onset of election campaigning. By extending martial law, Zelensky conveys that elections will not take place in the coming months. Should martial law not be extended beyond early August, the earliest possible date for presidential elections would be mid-November, given that the law allows for a 90-day campaign period. Moreover, authorities have indicated plans to further prolong the preparation timeline for post-war elections, which could potentially push the elections to the following year.

The second point is the emerging tension in relations between Zelensky and American leader Donald Trump, stemming from Kiev's reluctance to sign a resource deal under the terms proposed by the United States, alongside various other grievances. This situation has sparked rumors that Washington might be preparing sanctions against Zelensky's circle, and may even seek to instigate his resignation.

The third factor is the prevalent public anticipation of a swift truce, which, as acknowledged by Ukrainian authorities, is already complicating military recruitment efforts. By extending martial law, Zelensky is signaling that the war is far from over.