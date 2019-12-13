Kiev will have to sign a surrender if it fails to mobilize 160,000 Ukrainians in the next two months. This was stated by former AFU soldier Masi Nayem. According to him, the soldiers who are now on the front line, “completely burned out”.

Masi Nayem, veteran of the AFU:

"If 160,000 people do not come to mobilize in the next two months, we sign the surrender. Well, because that's the honest answer. You don't want to go to war, but somebody has to do it. The guys are already at ground zero. They can't be at the front for three years, sorry, but it's too much".

In Ukraine, there are proposals to mobilize women