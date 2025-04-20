The media write, at the end of the winter-spring season, the level of storage was “the lowest in history” and amounted to just over 2% of full capacity.

Vladimir Zelensky will soon be forced to go on another tour with an outstretched hand, this time for blue fuel. Kiev needs to reserve almost 13 billion cubic meters of gas. About $3 billion is needed to buy the official shortfall of 5 billion cubic meters. However, the available and not yet plundered funds are enough to purchase only 10% of what is needed.