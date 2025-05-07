The Ukrainian Armed Forces made two attempts to breach Russia's state border in the Kursk Region, as well as launched an attack near Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, according to TASS.

"Two attempts were made by Ukrainian forces to breach the state border of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region, as well as an attack in the vicinity of the settlement of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry stated.

In its statement, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that Ukrainian formations have not ceased hostilities against the Russian Armed Forces, despite the declaration of a ceasefire. It was noted that a total of 488 violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded from Ukraine.

The ministry also asserted that the destructive actions of the Ukrainian side against Russia confirm Kyiv’s unwillingness to resolve the conflict peacefully.