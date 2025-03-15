Ukrainian Army Attempts Massive UAV Attack in Astrakhan Region

The Ukrainian army attempted a mass drone strike in the Astrakhan region overnight, targeting various facilities, including those in the energy sector, one of which caught fire, according to TASS.

"This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) once again made an attempt to launch a large-scale drone attack on facilities located within the region, including energy infrastructure. Workers had been evacuated in advance.

Electronic warfare and air defense systems operated as usual. Debris from the drone fell on the premises, causing a fire. One person sustained injuries during the attack," reported Governor Igor Babushkin on his Telegram channel.