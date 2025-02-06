3.46 RUB
3.39 USD
3.51 EUR
SocietyPresidentEconomyPoliticsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukrainian army to recruit conscripts from 18 to 24 years old
The ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will become younger. Soon they will be replenished with those who have barely turned 18.
Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army will recruit conscripts from 18 to 24 years old. The Cabinet of Ministers of the country will begin working on the relevant initiative in detail next week. Kiev found a loophole and bypassed the need to legalize the reduction of the mobilization age. This will be possible thanks to contract service for a period of one year.
It is noted that young people will be offered benefits and large payments, and the sending to the front itself, that is, signing a contract, will allegedly be voluntary.