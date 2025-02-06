The ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will become younger. Soon they will be replenished with those who have barely turned 18.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army will recruit conscripts from 18 to 24 years old. The Cabinet of Ministers of the country will begin working on the relevant initiative in detail next week. Kiev found a loophole and bypassed the need to legalize the reduction of the mobilization age. This will be possible thanks to contract service for a period of one year.