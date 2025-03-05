The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution proposed by Russia to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This was reported by "Izvestia."

The resolution concerning the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War II includes plans for a solemn meeting in remembrance of the victims, to be held starting in 2025 and thereafter every five years.

This initiative was prepared by Russia in collaboration with dozens of countries, including Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, North Korea, and Iran.

The relevant document was adopted by consensus.