3.77 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.47 BYN
UN Praises Belarus’s Role in Combating Human Trafficking
The United Nations has lauded Belarus for its significant contributions to strengthening international efforts to combat human trafficking.
On June 30, in Vienna, Irina Velichko, head of the Main Directorate for Multilateral Diplomacy at Belarus’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with John Brandolino, Director of the Department for the Implementation of International Treaties at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. He highlighted the fruitful nature of the longstanding cooperation between the UN and Belarus.
Additionally, both parties expressed optimism about the existing potential and promising avenues for further expanding their collaboration.
During her visit to Vienna, Velichko also held a working meeting with Jean-Benoît Manes, Deputy Special Representative of the OSCE for Combating Human Trafficking.