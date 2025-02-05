The UN Security Council will hold two meetings on Ukraine in February: on February 24 at the request of Western countries and on February 17 at the request of the Russian Federation. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to a statement of Dmitry Polyansky , First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the World Organization made on the Telegram channel.

"Our Western colleagues, of course, do not want to let the world forget about Ukraine. Just in the first days they requested a meeting on February 24 on the 3rd anniversary of the Special Military Operation beginning (they, of course, call it something else). We did not to leave a favour unanswered and immediately requested a meeting on February 17 in connection with the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Security Council's Resolution 2202 that approved the Minsk package of measures," the Russian diplomat wrote.

The meeting requested by the Russian Federation, he noted, would be a good opportunity "to talk about the failure of preventive diplomacy due to the actions of the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime, who were preparing them, as we know today, for war with Russia." Moscow will try to select an interesting rapporteur, Polyansky promised.