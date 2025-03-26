Moscow commented on speculations about the transfer of ZNPP under the control of Kiev or third countries. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the station is a Russian nuclear facility, it is located on Russian territory and its employees are Russian citizens.

The Foreign Ministry noted that sharing the use of the ZNPP with any other country is also unacceptable, especially given the atrocities of the AFU in the region. Moreover, there are no precedents of joint management over NPPs in the world practice. In such a case, it would be impossible to properly ensure nuclear safety and security.