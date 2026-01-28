Uniqueness of Board if Peace: US Assures It Has No Motive to Undermine UN's Role

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8ba619e-64c7-49cc-bec3-dee634c1833d/conversions/aa33eabf-676a-48f5-89d5-3a165a5fa414-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8ba619e-64c7-49cc-bec3-dee634c1833d/conversions/aa33eabf-676a-48f5-89d5-3a165a5fa414-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8ba619e-64c7-49cc-bec3-dee634c1833d/conversions/aa33eabf-676a-48f5-89d5-3a165a5fa414-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8ba619e-64c7-49cc-bec3-dee634c1833d/conversions/aa33eabf-676a-48f5-89d5-3a165a5fa414-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Washington does not seek to undermine the UN's role and insists that the Board of Peace established on its initiative, will not replace it. However, the United States considers it a more efficient instrument for resolving the Gaza crisis.

Marco Rubio emphasized this position at a Senate hearing, recalling that the United States believes the UN has done too little to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.