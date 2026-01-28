3.74 BYN
Uniqueness of Board if Peace: US Assures It Has No Motive to Undermine UN's Role
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington does not seek to undermine the UN's role and insists that the Board of Peace established on its initiative, will not replace it. However, the United States considers it a more efficient instrument for resolving the Gaza crisis.
Marco Rubio emphasized this position at a Senate hearing, recalling that the United States believes the UN has done too little to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
He added that the Board of Peace was established as a mechanism for governing Gaza following the agreement between Israel and Hamas. Its mandate now extends beyond the Palestinian issue to include conflict prevention in other regions.