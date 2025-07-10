United Nations: Humanitarian Operations in Gaza May Cease in the Near Future

Fuel supplies in Gaza are nearing exhaustion, threatening the operation of generators, transportation, and critical infrastructure, including hospitals and water systems. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported this dire situation.

According to OCHA, due to stringent fuel supply restrictions imposed by Israel, humanitarian activities in Gaza could come to a complete halt in the very near future. Israel justifies these restrictions as necessary to prevent fuel from reaching Hamas.

Remaining fuel reserves are being prioritized for hospitals and water facilities; however, major medical centers such as Al-Shifa and Al-Aqsa are already warning of potential closures. Ambulances are idling due to fuel shortages.

Amid this crisis, the UN is attempting to reallocate fuel to the southern parts of Gaza, where the Israel Defense Forces are relocating civilians. Experts warn that without an immediate resumption of fuel supplies, the Gaza Strip will face a humanitarian catastrophe.

On July 6, in Doha, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, negotiations resumed between Hamas and Israel regarding a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.