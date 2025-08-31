United States Facing Labor Shortage

The policies of President Trump in action. The exodus of migrants from the United States has resulted in a significant labor shortage across the country.

The agricultural and forestry sectors have been especially hard-hit, with migrants comprising 45% of the total workforce. The construction industry is also under threat, as one-third of its workers are immigrants. The crisis extends to the healthcare system as well, where over 40% of caregivers are migrants.

Economists are sounding the alarm. The threat of deportation and widespread immigration enforcement raids are driving both recent arrivals and those who came legally to leave the United States. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, for the first time since the 1960s, the country is experiencing a decline in its immigrant population—approximately 1.2 million people have departed.