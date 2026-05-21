United States suspending its participation in Ukraine negotiations

Trilateral negotiations between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine are currently suspended. US Secretary of State Rubio announced this during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden.

At the same time, the politician stated that the United States is not interested in endless meetings on a settlement in Ukraine that are leading nowhere, and is ready to return to the process if the situation changes.

\Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State:

"This war can only end through negotiations. It will not end with a military victory for one side—at least not in the traditional sense. The President of the United States is extremely interested in Washington playing a role in this process. We have felt there has been no progress over the past few months, but perhaps the dynamic will change. And if that happens, we are ready to play any constructive role we can."