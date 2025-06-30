3.77 BYN
United States To Lift Sanctions on Iran if Cooperation on Nuclear Program Control Is Achieved
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran is preparing to file lawsuits against Israel and the United States in international courts. Tehran hopes that the attacks by both states will be classified as aggression, and that Iran will receive compensation.
However, even if the courts rule in Iran’s favor, the chances of actually receiving any compensation are slim—neither Israel nor the U.S. recognizes the decisions of international courts.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is ready to lift all sanctions on Tehran if Iran agrees to cooperate on controlling its nuclear program. According to Iranian sources, the damage from American bombings has been minimal, and the restoration of Iran’s nuclear activities could take just several months.