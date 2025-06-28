3.77 BYN
Mutual trade turnover between Belarus and Russia increases by 1.8 times in 5 years
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The mutual trade turnover between Belarus and Russia has increased by 1.8 times over the past 5 years. This was reported at the XII Forum of Regions, which was held in Nizhny Novgorod.
In the Union State, industrial, educational, humanitarian ties, and high-tech projects have reached a qualitatively new level. Mutual tourist trips are already estimated at hundreds of thousands per year.
In many ways, this is the outcome of successfull cooperation – as of today, more than 600 bilateral interregional agreements in various fields are in effect.