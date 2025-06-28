Mutual trade turnover between Belarus and Russia increases by 1.8 times in 5 years

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12db361e-388a-4f10-806b-3c492c3e658f/conversions/732ff197-d43a-4753-81cf-d3eba12a25cc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12db361e-388a-4f10-806b-3c492c3e658f/conversions/732ff197-d43a-4753-81cf-d3eba12a25cc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12db361e-388a-4f10-806b-3c492c3e658f/conversions/732ff197-d43a-4753-81cf-d3eba12a25cc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12db361e-388a-4f10-806b-3c492c3e658f/conversions/732ff197-d43a-4753-81cf-d3eba12a25cc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The mutual trade turnover between Belarus and Russia has increased by 1.8 times over the past 5 years. This was reported at the XII Forum of Regions, which was held in Nizhny Novgorod.

In the Union State, industrial, educational, humanitarian ties, and high-tech projects have reached a qualitatively new level. Mutual tourist trips are already estimated at hundreds of thousands per year.