Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
IndustryAgricultureTrade

Mutual trade turnover between Belarus and Russia increases by 1.8 times in 5 years

Image

The mutual trade turnover between Belarus and Russia has increased by 1.8 times over the past 5 years. This was reported at the XII Forum of Regions, which was held in Nizhny Novgorod.

In the Union State, industrial, educational, humanitarian ties, and high-tech projects have reached a qualitatively new level. Mutual tourist trips are already estimated at hundreds of thousands per year.

In many ways, this is the outcome of successfull cooperation – as of today, more than 600 bilateral interregional agreements in various fields are in effect.