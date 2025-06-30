Watch onlineTV Programm
British Authorities Urged to Stop Supplying Weapons to Kiev

Members of a transport trade union in the UK have demanded that the government cease providing military aid to Ukraine. This call is part of a peaceful initiative approved earlier at the organization’s annual meeting.

The document urges UK authorities "to commit to working towards a diplomatic, negotiations-based, long-term peaceful resolution" of the conflict.

According to a union spokesperson, "arming one side against the other is counterproductive in creating conditions for a peaceful resolution" of the conflict.

Meanwhile, official figures indicate that the UK’s military support package to Ukraine in 2025 is expected to reach a record $6.2 billion.