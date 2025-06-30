CSTO Foreign Ministers Condemn Israel's and the United States' Attacks on Iran

The foreign ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have strongly condemned the strikes carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran. They emphasized that these actions threaten regional stability. This statement was made by the ministers in connection with the ongoing situation in the Middle East, according to TASS.

"We, the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states, express our deep concern over the dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East. We firmly condemn the use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which violates the Charter of the United Nations and international law. We sincerely sympathize with all those affected and mourn the victims of these mutual strikes," the statement reads.