Armenia Ready to Discuss Location and Date of Signing Peace Treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenia is prepared to discuss with Azerbaijan the location and date for signing a peace treaty. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced this at a press conference, as reported by TASS.

"Armenia is constructive. We are ready to begin negotiations with Azerbaijan regarding the place and time of signing the peace agreement," he stated.

According to the Foreign Minister, Yerevan is willing to agree to the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group—the international negotiation format that Azerbaijan has demanded—either before or during the signing of the peace treaty.