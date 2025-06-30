Poland intends to resume border controls at its border with Lithuania amidst concerns over migrants. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the Baltic Republic is being used as a transit route for illegal migrants from Belarus.

It is, of course, worth recalling Tusk’s prominent visa scandal that erupted in Poland in 2023. It was revealed that Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials had been selling visas to migrants for years, at prices reaching up to 5,000 euros per visa. A whole group of corrupt officials profited from this scheme. Meanwhile, the Polish government carried out a show of force, imposing strict pressure on migrants at the Belarus border.