Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons the Ukrainian Chargé d'Affaires to Deliver Protest Note

In a formal diplomatic gesture, Shahram Farsai, head of the First Department for Eurasian Countries at Iran's Foreign Ministry, summoned the Ukrainian chargé d'affaires to present a protest note. This action was taken in response to Kiev’s expressions of support for Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, according to TASS, citing ISNA news agency.

According to ISNA, Shahram Farsai, upon handing over the note, emphasized that "the Ukrainian authorities, by endorsing the military aggression of the Zionist regime (referring to Israel), have effectively disregarded Ukraine’s international legal obligations to uphold the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, as well as the four Geneva Conventions."

The Iranian diplomat further warned the Ukrainian diplomat of the serious consequences should Kiev persist in its hostile and provocative rhetoric directed at Tehran.