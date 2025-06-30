Russian MFA Summons Azerbaijani Ambassador "In Connection with Unfriendly Actions"

The Azerbaijani Ambassador, Rakhman Mustafayev, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to TASS, citing the Russian foreign policy agency.

"In connection with unfriendly actions undertaken by Baku and the unlawful detention of Russian journalists—who, over the years, have faced no complaints from Azerbaijani authorities—the Azerbaijani Ambassador has been called to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry stated.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that law enforcement agencies had conducted an operation at the office of the information agency Sputnik Azerbaijan. Subsequently, the agency's staff ceased to make contact.

"Employees are not responding—presumably, they are deprived of access to their phones. Among them are Russian citizens," wrote Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of RT, in her Telegram channel.