3.77 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.47 BYN
Approximately One Million Refugees Officially Registered in Poland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Approximately One Million Refugees Officially Registered in Polandnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38815942-23cd-4a07-8043-25c04d96674f/conversions/5362f5ad-2a9f-40af-b67e-b6629d3f54e1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38815942-23cd-4a07-8043-25c04d96674f/conversions/5362f5ad-2a9f-40af-b67e-b6629d3f54e1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38815942-23cd-4a07-8043-25c04d96674f/conversions/5362f5ad-2a9f-40af-b67e-b6629d3f54e1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38815942-23cd-4a07-8043-25c04d96674f/conversions/5362f5ad-2a9f-40af-b67e-b6629d3f54e1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Nearly one million Ukrainians are officially registered in Poland, with 68,000 new arrivals in the past year alone, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Bodnar, as reported by TASS.
"I can only speak about the dynamics shown by the Polish insurance agency ZUS. According to their data, the number of officially registered Ukrainians was 930,000, and has now risen to 998,000. That’s the trend over the past year," he stated.
According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, since February 2022, almost 10 million people have left Ukraine.