Approximately One Million Refugees Officially Registered in Poland

Nearly one million Ukrainians are officially registered in Poland, with 68,000 new arrivals in the past year alone, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Bodnar, as reported by TASS.

"I can only speak about the dynamics shown by the Polish insurance agency ZUS. According to their data, the number of officially registered Ukrainians was 930,000, and has now risen to 998,000. That’s the trend over the past year," he stated.