Iran: 935 killed in 12 days of conflict with Israel
At least 935 people in Iran have fallen victim to Israeli strikes in 12 days of war, Iran’s judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said, TASS reports.
"According to the latest forensic data, 935 people have been confirmed dead during Israel's 12-day war against our country, including 38 children and 132 women," the IRNA agency quotes him as saying.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, which was soon followed by a retaliatory attack. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, American forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Israel and Iran later agreed to establish a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.