Iran: 935 killed in 12 days of conflict with Israel

"According to the latest forensic data, 935 people have been confirmed dead during Israel's 12-day war against our country, including 38 children and 132 women," the IRNA agency quotes him as saying.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, which was soon followed by a retaliatory attack. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, American forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Israel and Iran later agreed to establish a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.