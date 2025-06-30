Diplomats of Belarus and Russia in Vienna Present Report on Human Rights

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c57ca4bd-1f9e-4731-860c-100deee29729/conversions/2ebf570a-7d0a-4fd1-9dfa-85f6b0636efb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c57ca4bd-1f9e-4731-860c-100deee29729/conversions/2ebf570a-7d0a-4fd1-9dfa-85f6b0636efb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c57ca4bd-1f9e-4731-860c-100deee29729/conversions/2ebf570a-7d0a-4fd1-9dfa-85f6b0636efb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c57ca4bd-1f9e-4731-860c-100deee29729/conversions/2ebf570a-7d0a-4fd1-9dfa-85f6b0636efb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

An honest and objective view of problematic issues with respect to human rights in relation to 43 states was presented at the OSCE headquarters in Vienna. There, the presentation of the second joint report of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Russia, dedicated to the observance of human rights in individual countries, took place.

The report was presented by Head of the Main Department of Multilateral Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Irina Velichko and Director of the Department for Multilateral Human Rights Cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Grigory Lukyantsev.

Irina Velichko:

"The report demonstrates a deep-rooted internal crisis in Western states, namely: the complete detachment of the political elite from the real needs of their society. Moreover, the political ambitions of the West and the habit of interfering in the internal affairs of other sovereign states, including through the use of unilateral coercive measures, have negative consequences for the citizens of the West itself. As a result, tensions are growing that take the form of mass protests and forceful measures."

The report paid special attention to the migration policy of a number of EU states. It presented data on thousands of cases of illegal expulsion of migrants from Latvia and Lithuania, which resulted in deaths. The report also mentioned facts of glorification of Nazi collaborators and demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators.