3.77 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.47 BYN
Poland Plans to Increase Weapons Production
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland is building up its armaments. By 2026, Warsaw plans to increase the production of artillery shells for howitzers fivefold. This was reported by the Financial Times newspaper, citing the Minister of State Assets of Poland.
He reported that the Polish authorities will allocate $663 million to the state defense company for these purposes. Among other things, 155-mm shells will be produced.
Poland is reportedly the leader in NATO in terms of defense spending as a share of GDP. In 2025, they will amount to almost $48 billion. However, most of these expenses have so far been spent on purchases abroad.