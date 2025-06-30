Poland Plans to Increase Weapons Production

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e65e90f-b8ae-48fc-b520-5967bfefb48e/conversions/341ae91f-c68b-4a74-a554-c85403df848d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e65e90f-b8ae-48fc-b520-5967bfefb48e/conversions/341ae91f-c68b-4a74-a554-c85403df848d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e65e90f-b8ae-48fc-b520-5967bfefb48e/conversions/341ae91f-c68b-4a74-a554-c85403df848d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e65e90f-b8ae-48fc-b520-5967bfefb48e/conversions/341ae91f-c68b-4a74-a554-c85403df848d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland is building up its armaments. By 2026, Warsaw plans to increase the production of artillery shells for howitzers fivefold. This was reported by the Financial Times newspaper, citing the Minister of State Assets of Poland.

He reported that the Polish authorities will allocate $663 million to the state defense company for these purposes. Among other things, 155-mm shells will be produced.