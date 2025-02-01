US aid freeze leaves fugitive extremists without funding

The freezing of US aid has hit anti-Belarusian organizations in Lithuania.

According to media reports, non-governmental organizations working with fugitive extremists in Vilnius have faced the consequences of the recent decree of US President Donald Trump.

An unnamed representative of one of such structures complains that the restrictions affected their activities immediately and extensively, and therefore the so-called "fighters for democracy" are forced to stop their work on exposing Belarusian state propaganda and investigative journalism.