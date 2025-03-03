US congressman to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Peace Prize US Republican congressman Darrell Issa has promised to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, RIA Novosti reported.

"Today I will nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more than him," the lawmaker wrote in X.

The lawmaker did not specify the reasons for his decision. Meanwhile, the congressman's spokesman, Jonathan Wilcox, emphasized Trump's role in Middle East peace and hinted at his efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine in a commentary for The Hill.