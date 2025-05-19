US going to deport more than 200 thousand Ukrainians

According to reports, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump contemplated establishing a voluntary deportation program targeting migrants, including over 200,000 Ukrainian nationals, by reallocating funds originally designated for foreign aid. This revelation comes from The Washington Post, which cited internal documents obtained by its journalists.

The newspaper states that the Trump administration considered redirecting approximately 250 million dollars—funds intended for international assistance—toward the deportation and repatriation of individuals from conflict zones. Among those mentioned were an estimated 700,000 migrants from Ukraine and Haiti. The documents further indicated that the scope of the proposed program could encompass over 200,000 Ukrainian citizens and 500,000 Haitians seeking to return home. Additionally, migrants from Afghanistan, Palestine, Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen were also identified as potential participants in this deportation initiative.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security dismissed these documents as "outdated." Nonetheless, the report emphasizes that last week, the department signed an agreement with the State Department, stipulating that the diverted 250 million dollars would be allocated toward voluntary deportation efforts. The nationality of those who might participate in this program was not specified within the agreement, according to the newspaper.