US Navy launches missile strike on Colombian vessel in Pacific Ocean

The US launched a missile strike on a small Colombian vessel in the Pacific Ocean. The attack was reportedly part of an anti-drug trafficking effort, targeting couriers transporting their cargo to the US. All three people on the sunken vessel were killed.

Simultaneously, Trump issued a statement that could be interpreted as a threat of military intervention in Colombia. His remarks came shortly after an American squadron was deployed to the coast of Venezuela, demanding that Caracas immediately resign President Maduro and allow the US to oversee maritime cargo shipments.